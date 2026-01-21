No. 25 Miami stays unbeaten after overtime win at Kent State

KENT — For the second straight game, the Miami RedHawks went to overtime but prevailed on Tuesday night.

No. 25 Miami beat Kent State, 107-101, in overtime in Kent.

For the second straight game, the RedHawks needed a last-second basket to stay unbeaten. Luke Skaljac’s layup with six seconds left tied it at 92-92 and forced overtime.

The Red and White opened the extra period on a 6-0. Skaljac’s three extended it to 98-92. But the Golden Flashes cut the deficit to 100-99. That’s as close as they got Eian Elmer’s dunk put Miami ahead, 104-99, and they never looked back.

The RedHawks led, 48-34, at halftime, but the Golden Flashes came back in the second half to take an 87-82 advantage. The Red and White cut it to 92-90 and forced a turnover that led to Skaljac’s tying basket.

This marks the third time that Miami has scored 100 or more points against a conference opponent.

Peter Suder led MU with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Skaljac added 18 while Brant Byers scored 11 points. Antwone Woolfork scored 10.

The RedHawks remain one of three unbeaten teams across the country. They improved to 20-0 overall, 8-0 in the Mid-American Conference.

This is the best start in MAC history.

Miami’s next game is on Jan. 27 when they host former Dayton A-10 rival UMass at Millet Hall. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

