Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Wednesday.
Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 2:28 a.m. to a reported house fire on N. Garfield Street near E. Third Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.
Initial scanner traffic indicated that a fire was in the back with heavy smoke.
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to update this story.
