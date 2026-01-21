Firefighters respond to house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Several firefighters responded to a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood early Wednesday.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 2:28 a.m. to a reported house fire on N. Garfield Street near E. Third Street, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that a fire was in the back with heavy smoke.

No other information is currently available.

News Center 7 has contacted the Dayton Fire Department to determine the cause of the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to update this story.

