No. 23 Miami stays perfect after wire-to-wire win at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, WV — The No. 23 Miami RedHawks stayed undefeated on Saturday.

Eian Elmer scored 18 points as Miami beat Marshall, 90-74, in the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge in Huntington, West Virginia.

The RedHawks never trailed as they improved to 24-0, extending the Mid-American Conference’s longest winning streak in history.

The Red and White are two of the nation’s remaining unbeaten teams. No. 1 Arizona routed Oklahoma State, 84-47.

Miami jumped out to a 16-7 lead on three treys by Elmer. The Thundering Herd cut to 18-13, but the RedHawks extended the advantage to 28-16.

The Red and White went on a 13-1 run to expand it to 41-17.

Miami led, 49-31, at halftime.

Marshall got as close as nine points, 65-56, with just over nine minutes remaining. The RedHawks outscored the Thundering Herd, 12-5, to end any hopes of an upset.

Elmer was one of five Miami RedHawks in double figures. Peter Suder finished with 17 points, Antwone Woolfolk had 15, Luke Skaljac scored 12, and Almar Atlason added 10.

The RedHawks’ next game will be on Friday, Feb. 13, when they host Ohio in the Battle of the Bricks at Millet Hall.

Tip-off is at 9 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

