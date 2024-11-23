Local

No. 2 Ohio State scores 31 unanswered points to beat No. 5 Indiana

By WHIO Staff
Indiana Ohio St Football Ohio State quarterback Will Howard drops back to pass against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (Jay LaPrete/AP)
COLUMBUS — No. 2 Ohio State fell behind early against No. 5 Indiana but pulled away to win, 38-15, Saturday afternoon in Columbus.

Will Howard passed for 201 yards and two scores. Caleb Downs returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to help break the game open.

The Buckeyes sacked Hoosier quarterback Kurtis Rourke five times.

Ohio State improves 10-1 overall, and 7-1 in the Big Ten.

Indiana jumped out to a 7-0 lead as Ty Son Lawton’s two-yard touchdown run capped an 11-play, 70-yard scoring drive in the first quarter.

The Buckeyes drove to IU’s two-yard line but were stopped on fourth and one to turn it over on downs.

After forcing a punt, Ohio State took over at the Hoosier 44-yard line. Five plays later, Howard found Emeka Egbuka for an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 7-7.

The Buckeyes forced a punt with 1:41 left but the snap was muffed, and OSU took over at the IU seven-yard-line. Three plays later, TreVeyon Henderson’s four-yard touchdown put Ohio State ahead, 14-7, at halftime.

Ohio State’s defense forced a three-and-out to force a punt. After a 52-yard punt, Downs gathered the ball on a bounce at the OSU 21-yard line and returned it 79 yards for a score to increase it to 21-7.

On OSU’s second series of the third quarter, they drove 75 yards on 10 plays that Jelani Thurman capped with a one-yard touchdown catch to expand it to 28-7 after three quarters.

Jayden Fielding’s 45-yard-field goal with 8:56 left gave Ohio State a 31-7 advantage. Lawton scored his second touchdown, and the Hoosiers made the two-point conversion to cut it to 31-15.

Ohio State recovered the onside kick and Howard capped the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run.

The Buckeyes’ next game is on Nov. 30 when they host Michigan at noon at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

