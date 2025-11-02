Local

No. 1 Ohio State pulls away from Penn State in 2nd half

By WHIO Staff
Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates his touchdown against Penn State during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS — The No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes pulled away in the second half to beat Penn State on Saturday in Columbus.

Julian Sayin passed for 316 yards and four scores. Jeremiah Smith scored twice as the Buckeyes scored 21 second-half points in a 38-14 victory.

OSU outgained the Nittany Lions in total yards, 480-200.

Ohio State improves to 8-0 overall, 5-0 in the Big Ten.

Smith put the OSU on the board with a 14-yard touchdown catch that capped an 11-play, 89-yard drive, to give them a 7-0 lead after one quarter.

Jayden Fielding added a 22-yard field goal that extended it to 10-0. Nicholas Singleton’s 3-yard run for Penn State cut it 10-7.

The Buckeyes responded when Sayin threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate, which expanded to 17-7.

Right before halftime, Penn State took advantage of a C.J. Donaldson fumble. Kaytron Allen’s 1-yard run got the Nittany Lions to 17-14 at halftime.

OSU scored twice in the third quarter. Donaldson’s 1-yard run to open the third quarter increased it to 24-14. Sayin threw his third touchdown of the game to Bennett Christian to expand the advantage to 31-14.

Jeremiah Smith provided the highlight of the day. Ohio State had the ball at the Penn State 11-yard line. Sayin connected over the middle on a tipped pass that Smith caught one-handed at the 1 and walked in for a touchdown.

Ohio State’s next game will be Nov. 8 at Purdue.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. in West Lafayette, Indiana.

