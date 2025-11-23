No. 1 Ohio State overcomes sluggish start to pull away in 2nd half against Rutgers

COLUMBUS — The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes overcame a shaky start but pulled away in the second half against Rutgers on Saturday.

The Buckeyes scored 28 second-half points in a 42-9 win over the Scarlett Knights on Senior Day at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

OSU played without starting wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate. Both missed the game due to injuries.

Julian Sayin passed for two scores while Bo Jackson ran for 110 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Ohio State improves to 11-0 overall, 8-0 in the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes led 7-3 with 9:17 left in the second quarter when they started a drive at their 2-yard line.

OSU drove to the Rutgers 24 and faced a fourth down. It appeared the Scarlett Knights stopped them, but Bradley Weaver was called for roughing the passer, and it gave Ohio State an automatic first down. Two plays later, Sayin threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Inniss to increase it to 14-3 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Curry Caden’s sack and fumble recovery set up the Buckeyes at the Rutgers 1-yard line. Three plays later, Sayin connected with Max Klare for an 11-yard touchdown to extend it to 21-3.

After forcing a three-and-out, Jackson’s 10-yard touchdown run capped an 8-play, 70-yard drive to expand the advantage to 28-3 after three quarters.

OSU scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.

Ohio State concludes the 2025 regular season on Nov. 29 when it plays its arch-rival Michigan.

Kickoff is at noon from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

