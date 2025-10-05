No. 1 Ohio State dominates Minnesota to earn Homecoming win

COLUMBUS — The top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes dominated Minnesota in a 42-3 win on Homecoming on Saturday in Columbus.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Julian Sayin passed for 326 yards and three touchdowns. It was his third 300-yard game in five starts.

The Buckeyes remain undefeated at 5-0.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Golden Gophers led 3-0, but C.J. Donaldson’s touchdown run gave Ohio State a 7-3 lead after one quarter.

Sayin found Jeremiah Smith for an eight-yard touchdown to increase it 14-3. Carnell Tate caught a 44-yard touchdown pass to expand the advantage to 21-3 at halftime.

Bo Jackson’s five-yard run in the third quarter gave the Buckeyes a 28-3 lead.

Smith caught his second score of the game from nine yards out in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Kienholz capped the scoring with a one-yard run.

OSU’s defense held Minnesota to 162 yards of total offense.

Ohio State plays at Illinois on October 11.

Kickoff is at noon.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group