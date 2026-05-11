Niall Horan announces Ohio stop on 2027 tour

COLUMBUS — Global superstar Niall Horan will be making a stop in Ohio as he tours North America next year.

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Horan is bringing his “Dinner Party Live Tour” to Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Saturday, March 20.

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The tour is in support of his upcoming album “Dinner Party,” which will be released next month.

Horan rose to stardom as a member of the British boy band One Direction. He’s since released three solo albums, with “Dinner Party” set to be his fourth.

Tickets go on sale this week. Citi cardmembers will have a presale beginning Tuesday at 10, followed by an artist presale on Wednesday. The general on-sale begins Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com.

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