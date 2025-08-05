New warning issued about rental property scams in Montgomery County

MIAMISBURG — Police have issued a warning about rental scams reported across the region.

The Miamisburg Police Department wrote in a social media post about rental scams.

“If a deal seems too good to be true or someone asks for money up front without a proper lease or viewing, it’s most likely a scam,” the department said.

Miamisburg Police gave some tips on how people can avoid being scammed:

Always verify listings through a licensed Realtor or trusted property management company.

Use secure methods of payment. Never provide your social security number or bank details during the pre-approval process.

Be cautious of unusually low rent, claims of urgency, and requests for payment before you’ve seen the rental.

Report suspicious activity.

The department added that people should trust their instincts and “be cautious” while looking for rental properties online.

