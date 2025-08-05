Local

New warning issued about rental property scams in Montgomery County

By WHIO Staff

MIAMISBURG — Police have issued a warning about rental scams reported across the region.

The Miamisburg Police Department wrote in a social media post about rental scams.

“If a deal seems too good to be true or someone asks for money up front without a proper lease or viewing, it’s most likely a scam,” the department said.

Miamisburg Police gave some tips on how people can avoid being scammed:

  • Always verify listings through a licensed Realtor or trusted property management company.
  • Use secure methods of payment. Never provide your social security number or bank details during the pre-approval process.
  • Be cautious of unusually low rent, claims of urgency, and requests for payment before you’ve seen the rental.
  • Report suspicious activity.

The department added that people should trust their instincts and “be cautious” while looking for rental properties online.

