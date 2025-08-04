Former area high school teacher accused of inappropriate relationship with student

BUTLER COUNTY — Detectives have arrested a former area high school teacher on sexual battery charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The arrest follows a criminal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female student at Lakota East High School during the 2021-2022 school year.

The investigation began after detectives received information about an inappropriate sexual relationship between 42-year-old Justin Daniel Dennis and a student.

TRENDING STORIES:

At the time of the alleged crime, Dennis was employed as a teacher and served as an advisor to a student assistance group in which the victim participated.

“This case is deeply disturbing. Teachers are placed in positions of trust and authority, especially when working closely with students,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation and gathered sufficient evidence to obtain a warrant for Dennis’ arrest.

Dennis was taken into custody without incident and is currently facing criminal charges in Butler County.

The sheriff’s office is urging any other potential victims of Justin Dennis to contact Detective Steel at 513-759-7347.

The arrest of Dennis underscores the commitment of the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to ensuring the safety of students and upholding justice.

Authorities continue to investigate the matter and encourage any additional victims to come forward.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group