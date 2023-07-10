New trial date set for man accused of shooting, killing Richmond Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — A new start date for the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has been set.

Phillip Lee’s trial is set to begin February 10, 2025, according to court records filed in Wayne Circuit Court on Friday.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man accused of shooting, killing Officer Seara Burton facing murder charges, death sentence

As News Center 7 previously reported, Lee is facing murder, attempted murder, drug, and firearm charges. Prosecutors are also seeking a death sentence for Lee if he is convicted.

In addition to a trial date being set, 10 pre-trial conferences were scheduled from October 2023 to January 2025. Lee is scheduled to appear in court next for a previously scheduled pre-trial conference next month.

Lee has been accused of shooting Burton, 28, during a traffic stop in August 2022.

During the traffic stop, Lee allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at Burton and another Richmond officer. Burton was hit and the other officer “narrowly missed being shot in the head.”

>> RELATED: Richmond Officer Seara Burton passes away five weeks after being shot during traffic stop

Burton was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where she stayed for the next three weeks. She was taken off of life support on Sept. 1 and was transferred to a hospice facility in Richmond on Sept. 3. She died from her injuries on Sept. 18.

Lee ran from the scene of the shooting and engaged in a “gunfight” with police as he tried to run into his apartment. He was shot and caught by police on his front porch. He was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital and was released on Sept. 10. He was extradited back to Indiana a few days later.

© 2023 Cox Media Group