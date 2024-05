TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes closed due to crash on SB I-75 in Dayton

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

All lanes of traffic are closed on Southbound Interstate 75 between Stanley Avenue and State Route 4, according to ODOT cameras. Initial scanner traffic indicated that a semi is partially flipped over. We will continue to provide updates.

SB I-75 Stanley Ave Photo from: ODOT (Credit: ODOT)

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

























© 2020 Cox Media Group