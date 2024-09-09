New study ranks Ohio among best places to retire

OHIO — A new study ranked the state of Ohio among the best in the country for people to retire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Nick Foley looks into why Ohio ranked so highly for retirement destinations LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Retirement is a huge life transition for thousands of people each year, and according to a study by WalletHub, some cities in Ohio have three qualities that Retirees look for.

The three major things retirees look for before choosing a place to plant roots for their golden years are affordability, senior healthcare, and quality of life.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



