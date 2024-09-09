New study ranks Ohio among best places to retire

OHIO — A new study ranked the state of Ohio among the best in the country for people to retire.
Retirement is a huge life transition for thousands of people each year, and according to a study by WalletHub, some cities in Ohio have three qualities that Retirees look for.
The three major things retirees look for before choosing a place to plant roots for their golden years are affordability, senior healthcare, and quality of life.
