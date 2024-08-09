New ride service to be offered in downtown Dayton later this month

DAYTON — A new form of transportation is coming to Montgomery County.

>> Dayton police sergeant fired following sex investigation

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, GEST carts will be giving rides around downtown Dayton starting August 23.

“The reason I think they would want to be on this is it’s going to be fun,” GEST carts Dayton owner Tom Conroy said.

The carts are low-speed electric vehicles, designed for short transportation. They can hold five riders and cost $5 per group.

“We plan on running on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights and when other major events are going on downtown,” Conroy said.

Customers will be able to request rides through a central phone number, app, or guest card.

>> PD, city officials remain tight-lipped on criminal allegations made against multiple Dayton officers

Conroy said customers will be placed on a waiting list and rides are provided on a first come first serve basis.

He believes the business will be useful for those in the downtown area.

“I’ve met so many great people who are just invested in downtown and want the businesses to thrive, want to bring people downtown and I think this is just going to add to it,” Conroy said.

Conroy added that there’s a need for GEST carts in Dayton, especially for short-distance travel.

“Talking with the downtown hotels, they say that one of their main customer complaints is transportation,” he said.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group