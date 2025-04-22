New restaurant offering deals for grand opening in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A new resturant is opening in Springfield tomorrow.

By Golly’s Bar and Grill will open at 11 a.m. on 1720 N Becthle Avenue.

The bar and grill serves a variety of dishes including burgers, hoagies, flatbreads, chicken, fish and more. To view the full menu, click here.

The restaurant is offering special deals and activities for its grand opening on Wednesday.

The first 50 people in line will receive an envelope with a prize, two of which will have certificates for free burgers for a year, according to the restaurant’s social media page.

The restaurant will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m. with the Greater Springfield Partnership.

There will also be a live DJ on the patio, a bouncy house and face painting from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the post.

This will be the third By Golly’s restaurant in Ohio. The other two are located in Milford and Cincinnati.

For more information on By Golly’s Bar and Grill, click here.

