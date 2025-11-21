New rest areas open along I-75 in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — The new rest areas built alongside Interstate 75 in Miami County are now open.

The rest areas between Piqua and Troy are replacements for the ones that were demolished late last year.

“The re-imagined rest areas focus on our pride in the Buckeye State,” the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said in a social media post.

They feature pieces of Ohio history, native plants, Ohio music, modernized facilities, family restrooms, additional truck parking, and tourism information.

ODOT shared that one of the first visitors to the newly opened rest area was the Tiffin University men’s soccer team.

