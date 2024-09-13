New report shows Ohioans have more credit card debt than most Americans

OHIO — Credit card debt is nothing new in recent years, as consumers have battled higher inflation rates.

A recent report shows that Ohioans have more credit card debt than most Americans. News Center 7′s Nick Foley looks at the numbers and what can be done to avoid debt LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Brian Hodge described his family’s credit card debt that added up to thousand’s of dollars.

“Poor financial decision on our part when we were younger, having kids, vehicle problems,” Hodge said.

He certainly isn’t alone. A new report by WalletHub says the average Ohio family has more than $9,000 in credit card debt.

The 8th highest level in the country.

