New ranking names Wright State regional campus as ‘best value’ among all Ohio institutions

MERCER COUNTY — A new ranking named Wright State University’s Lake Campus as the “best value” among all colleges and universities in Ohio.

To rank the institutions, financial planning website SmartAsset evaluated key financial indicators like starting salary for graduates, tuition, cost of living, student retention, and more.

A spokesperson for the university said the Lake Campus topped the list for its combination of strong financial aid support, affordability and student success.

Wright State’s Dayton Campus also earned high marks, ranking third in Ohio for value by SmartAsset, the spokesperson added.

“We are fiercely committed to maintaining our position as one of the most affordable pathways to a high-quality degree in Ohio,” said Andrea Faber, vice provost and chief administrative officer at the Lake Campus.

The Lake Campus is located on Grand Lake St. Marys in Celina.

It offers more than 30 degree and certificate programs, including associate, bachelor’s, and select graduate degrees, the spokesperson said.

Lake Campus students get small class sizes, modern labs and classrooms, and strong connections to local employers through internships and applied learning opportunities.

Wright State University has a variety of scholarship and financial aid programs to help support students’ education, according to the spokesperson.

The Lake Campus specifically benefits from the Western Ohio Educational Foundation, which awards over $200,000 in scholarships every year.

The university also offers the Wright Tuition Guarantee Program, which locks in the same annual cost of tuition, housing, and dining over a four-year college career for newly admitted undergraduate students from Ohio.

This new ranking highlights the university’s commitment to providing affordable and high-quality education, support for student success, and financial accessibility in Ohio, the spokesperson said.

