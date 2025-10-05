New police dog gets its first license

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County’s first dog license was given to K9 Ghost, a 13-month-old German Shepherd, and his handler

Ghost, who joined the Union Police Department in September, was purchased with donations from VFW 8211 and Brown & Small VFW 5434.

The dog will receive care from the Northmont Animal Clinic and will begin K-9 unit training with Officer Austin Murphy.

Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith emphasized the importance of dog licenses, noting that Ohio law requires dogs over three months old to be licensed. Licenses help identify lost pets and support the Animal Resource Center.

While licenses are free for police dogs, other dog owners must pay a fee of $20 if the dog is spayed or neutered, or $24 if not.

Licenses must be renewed annually between December 1 and January 31.

Dog owners can purchase licenses online at www.mcohio.org/dogs, by mail, or in person at the Animal Resource Center or County Administration Building.

