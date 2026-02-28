New plant, home goods store to open today in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A new plant and home goods store is set to open in Centerville today.

Midnight Bloom is officially opening its doors at 116 W. Franklin Street, according to a social media post from the City of Centerville.

“Midnight Bloom brings fresh greenery, unique plants, curated goods, and a cozy vibe that fits perfectly in the heart of Uptown,” the city said in its post.

News Center 7 previously reported that Midnight Bloom is owned by Tracy Robillard, the current owner of Luna Gifts & Botanicals in downtown Dayton.

“Supporting local businesses helps our community continue to grow — and this one is already off to a great start," the post read.

The shop will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and closed on Mondays.

According to Midnight Bloom’s Facebook, during the grand opening, the first 20 purchases of $50 or more will receive a swag bag. There will also be plant, local goods, and merchandise giveaways.

Other local vendors will attend as well, including Road Runner Coffee, Reduce $ reuse Refillery, Katie Lee Co, True Embers, the Olde Masters Gallerie, and more.

Their grand opening will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, Feb. 28.

