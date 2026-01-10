‘We’ve planted our roots here;’ Plant, home goods shop to open at former bike shop

CENTERVILLE — A Centerville business owner will bring a new concept to the city by opening up a plant and home goods shop at the former K&G Bike Shop.

Tracy Robillard is the current owner of Luna Gifts & Botanicals in downtown Dayton, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Robillard plans to open Midnight Bloom, a plant and home goods shop at 116 West Franklin Street in Centerville.

She said that her decision to expand came from her desire to grow her offerings while fostering a strong sense of community and connection.

Midnight Bloom will be known for its plant-based knowledge staff and hands-on customer service.

Robillard said her goal is to have people leave feeling connected, whether they attend a class or simply from just stopping by.

Customers can expect workshop classes, a wide variety of plants, furniture, and textiles, vintage items, home decor, and curated goods from local vendors.

She said she chose Centerville to be the location because it’s home for her.

“We’ve planted our roots here. My husband grew up in the area, and we’re raising our daughter here. The support from the community has been strong and deeply meaningful. We’ve loved watching Uptown grow and are excited to be part of that growth while bringing a unique shopping experience to the area,” said Robillard.

The new location will allow Midnight Bloom to expand its shipping operations for both products and plants through their website.

Midnight Bloom plans to open in March with a grand opening that will feature giveaways, freebies, and local vendors.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group