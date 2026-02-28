2 people injured in crash after driver slows down for ducks

DARKE COUNTY — Two people suffered injuries after a three-vehicle crash in Darke County on Friday afternoon.

Darke County Deputies, along with the Gettysburg Fire and Rescue and Bradford Rescue, responded to the 7600 block of US Route 36 for a crash, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

During the initial investigation, a black Honda Civic driven by 21-year-old Josie Camacho was traveling westbound on US Route 36 when she had slowed down for ducks that had walked onto the roadway.

Camacho was rear-ended by a gray Ford F350 driven by a 17-year-old male from Bradford.

The Honda then spun into the eastbound lane and was struck by a white Chrysler Town & Country van that was driven by 66-year-old Timothy Doubledee.

Camacho was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for her injuries.

Doubledee was transported to Wayne Healthcare.

The teen driver was checked by EMS and was released at the scene.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group