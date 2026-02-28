43-year-old man arrested after investigation of missing Ohio teen

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, BUFFALO, New York — A man was arrested in New York on Thursday on federal sexual exploitation charges in connection with an investigation of a missing Colerain teenager.

43-year-old Kyle D. Lawrence of Buffalo, New York, was arrested at his residence and appeared in federal court on Friday, according to a spokesperson.

On Feb. 16, the Colerain Township Police Department began investigating the circumstances surrounding a missing teenager, according to the charging documents.

16-year-old Madison Fields was last seen around 4 p.m. on Feb. 13, according to our news partner, WCPO.

Officers reviewed video surveillance from the teen’s home and discovered that the teen entered a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with New York license plates in January.

License plate readers and receipts confirmed that Lawrence allegedly rented the vehicle and that he and the teenager stayed at a Cincinnati hotel together on Jan. 31.

It was also discovered that Lawrence was the subject of a report to the FBI in May 2024. He was confronted by a citizen vigilante group while in Canada for allegedly traveling to Canada to have sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. Agents in Buffalo had previously been in contact with Lawrence in response to that report.

Lawrence told agents that he communicated with the teenager from Colerain on Snapchat and traveled to the Cincinnati area twice in January to meet up.

He allegedly used the location services on Snapchat to locate the teenager when he picked her up.

Colerain Police said Lawrence has not been charged in relation to the missing teen.

