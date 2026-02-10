New nonstop flights to take off at CVG

HEBRON, Ky. — One of the area’s busiest airports recently announced some of its upcoming nonstop flights.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) announced the services in an email.

American Airlines will add up to three additional daily flights to Chicago (ORD) in February.

In March, Southwest Airlines will start twice-daily nonstop flights to Nashville (BNA), according to the email.

British Airways will also expand its nonstop service to London to six days a week.

Allegiant will launch a new nonstop flight to Orange County, California (SNA) and restart its service to Portland, Oregon (PDX) in May, the email said.

