Residents, visitors asked to avoid downtown Springfield amid ‘safety concerns;’ Bomb squad on scene

SPRINGFIELD — Residents and visitors are being asked to avoid the downtown area of Springfield due to ‘safety concerns’.

News Center 7 has crews in Springfield, working to learn more. We’ll have the latest on News Center 7 at Noon.

On Monday, the City of Springfield issued a notice asking residents and visitors to avoid the downtown area near the Police Departments and courts due to safety concerns that are impacting traffic flow.

The streets affected include Fountain Avenue, Columbia Street, North Street, and Limestone Street.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes when possible.

News Center 7 has a crew on the scene, and they report seeing a Dayton Police Bomb Squad vehicle at the scene.

We will continue following this story and provide updates as we learn more.

