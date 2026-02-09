Coffee shop names drink in honor of deputy who was stabbed

BUTLER COUNTY — An area coffee shop has created a new drink in honor of the Butler County Deputy who was stabbed on Thursday, and will donate all proceeds from the drink to his family.

News Center 7 previously reported that Deputy Mike Farthing responded to a vehicle fire in the 7000 block of Myers Road, when he was allegedly stabbed in the back by Phillip Brandon Lovely.

Cindy Wilson, the owner of the Village Perks coffee shop, created the “Farthing’s Caramel Mocha” to honor Farthing, who has been a regular in her store for around two years, according to news partner, WCPO.

“You couldn’t ask for a nicer man, and he would do anything for you,” said Wilson.

Wilson said that she comes from a long line of law enforcement officers in her family, and when she heard about the stabbing that involved a deputy that she knew, she had to act.

“We were just heartbroken, and I feel like we’ve got to do something to show that there are people that really care,” she said.

Wilson said the drink that is now named after Farthing is an order that he picked up every time he came in, without the extra espresso shot that he would normally ask for.

Village Perks is located at 315 Main Street in Seven Mile.

Farthing is recovering at home after he was released from the hospital.

Lovely has been charged with one count of felonious assault, one count of arson, and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday, Feb. 13, at 9 a.m.

