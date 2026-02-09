Deputies close busy intersection after crash in Montgomery County

HARRISON TWP. — Deputies and medics responded to a crash at a busy intersection on Sunday night.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to N. Dixie Drive and Bartley Road on a reported crash, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Supervisor.

Photos from our news crew show that two cars were involved in the crash.

One sustained front-end damage.

The street is blocked off with yellow caution tape.

We will continue to follow this story.

