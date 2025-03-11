New multi-million dollar center aims to fill needs of local ‘childcare desert’

DAYTON — A new center just opened and it’s aiming to fill the need for childcare services in the Dayton area.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins was at the opening of the center. She’ll take you inside and break down how it plans to benefit the “childcare desert” in the area tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Miami Valley Childhood Development Centers showed off its newest center serving the Twin Towers neighborhood.

Berta Velilla, President and CEO of Miami Valley Childhood Development Centers, said the area is a “childcare desert.”

The $12 million center will serve 250 students and their families with 14 classrooms.

The preschool class size is 17 students and the infant class size is eight. All classes will have three teachers.

