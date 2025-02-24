New life being brought to large Dayton apartment complex

DAYTON — A large public housing complex is in the middle of a big transformation.

The DeSoto Bass apartments have stood between Germantown and Stewart streets for 80 years and now big changes are visible.

As shown on News Center 7 at 5:00, some of the large apartment buildings have already been torn down. Another two or three are in the middle of demolition or closed up to be ready.

It’s all part of the Greater Dayton Premier Management’s (GDPM) plan to modernize and improve public housing while keeping it affordable.

The public housing agency has worked on this project for 10 years and expects it to take 10 years to complete.

“The influx of already with just those two projects, $30 million in new, affordable housing,” Jennifer Heapy, GDPM CEO, said.

Heapy told News Center 7 that the Germantown Crossing is a $16 million development.

Then they will build a new 44-unit building at the corner of Germantown Street and Danner Avenue.

They will have 94 new units compared to the 84 units they’ve torn down so far.

GDPM is seeking more funding to replace buildings put up in the 1940’s.

“We will only be taking additional units offline as we build new units,” Heapy said. “And again, as we work our way through the development, the families that are living there will have the first opportunity to move into the new units.”

