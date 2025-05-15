New layout, same shoppers; Big Lots welcomes back customers at reopening

KETTERING — The first Big Lots location in the Miami Valley reopened Thursday as a new ownership group continues their process of opening shuttered stores.

Although some of the shelves still need to be stocked, the Big Lots store at 2050 East Dorothy Lane in Kettering is back open for business.

After the chain went bankrupt, two companies bought out the stores and announced that 400 locations would reopen, as reported on News Center 7 .

This includes eight Ohio locations.

Kettering’s Economic Development Manager Kyren Gantt said the city is glad to welcome the retailer back to the community and reinstate 23 jobs.

“The Kettering Towne Center store was deemed one of the nation’s top 200 stores, hence the decision to re-open that location. Residents seem to be ecstatic about returning to visit the remodeled store,” Gantt said.

