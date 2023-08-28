New Kroger location set in former retail shopping property in Miami Valley

EATON, Preble County — A former retail shopping property in Eaton will house a new Kroger, according to two spokespeople from both Kroger and Reid Health.

Officials of the Cincinnati/Dayton division of Kroger, Reid Health, and community members gathered on Monday to announce the new store at the former Kmart property on 1705 Barron St.

The new Kroger will be 72,000 square feet and will feature fresh products, Kroger Pickup, a Pharmacy with a drive-thru, and a Fuel Center, the spokespeople said.

Reid Health got the former Kmart site in 2019 and has since thought of ways to expand healthcare services and economic development.

“We’re excited to work with Kroger on this project. Our mission to lead our communities to well-being, one person at a time goes beyond healthcare services. This new store will expand Kroger’s offerings here and enhance the quality of life for those who call Eaton and Preble County home,” Reid Health President/CEO Craig Kinyon said.

“A new Kroger store with expanded offerings is something the city’s residents have wanted for several years. The expanded service and grocery availability, as well as the new employment opportunities this project will bring, are welcome additions for the City of Eaton,” Eaton City Manager Brad Collins said.

Details about the construction timeline will be announced on a future date, the spokespeople said.





