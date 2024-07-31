New exit coming to part of I-75 in Butler County

LIBERTY TWP. — A new exit is coming to part of Interstate 75.

The new Millikin Road Interchange is going to open more than 700 acres in Liberty Township for development along I-75, the township wrote on its website.

The township is receiving $8.5 million of state funds to build the new interchange, State Senator George Lang announced in June.

The funding came from the state’s operating budget, House Bill 33, passed by the Ohio General Assembly in June 2023.

“These investments will significantly improve the quality of life and greatly enhance new business opportunities in many of our neighborhoods for years to come,” said Senator Lang.

It will also shorten daily commutes for nearly a half-million people.

“The proposed interchange is a critical strategy to support the community’s growth and encourage economic development within Liberty Township,” township leaders said.

It will also add more job opportunities.

