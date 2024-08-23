New electric transportation service officially available in downtown Dayton

DAYTON — A new electric transportation service is officially available in downtown Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

GEST Carts Dayton officially launched today at 11 a.m.

The transportation service is a low-speed, electric transportation option available on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings.

The carts will take customers around downtown Dayton with service extending to the University of Dayton.

GEST carts can carry up to five riders at a time and rides cost $5 per group.

Rides can be requested through a central phone number, app, or guest card, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

“I’ve met so many great people who are just invested in downtown and want the businesses to thrive, want to bring people downtown and I think this is just going to add to it,” GEST Carts Dayton owner Tom Conroy said.

The service had its official ribbon-cutting ceremony today, officially opening the service up for business.

You can find more information at the GEST Carts Dayton website.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



