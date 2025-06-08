New Director for Greater West Dayton Incubator announced

DAYTON — The director for the Greater West Dayton Incubator has been announced.

The University of Dayton announced last week that alumna, educator, community advocate, and entrepreneur Juanita-Michelle Darden was named as the director of the Greater West Dayton Incubator.

The Incubators is an initiative between the University of Dayton’s L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and The Entrepreneurs’ Center that supports underrepresented and under-resourced entrepreneurs.

This support comes in the form of micro-lending, consulting, and educational programs.

Darden founded popular local dining options Soul Food Carryout and the former Third Perk Coffeehouse & Wine Bar, according to a release from the university.

She was a tenured associate professor of mathematics at Sinclair Community College for 12 years, where she developed programs aimed at reducing barriers to success in mathematics for underrepresented students.

Darden has a master of Science in education from UD, according to the release.

“She brings a passion for community and a proven track record of lifting underrepresented entrepreneurs,” Vince Lewis, UD’s associate vice president of entrepreneurial initiatives, said. “She has created spaces that celebrate local talent, build connections, and drive real economic growth. We’re excited to see her lead the Greater West Dayton Incubator.”

Darden has three priorities for the incubator: increasing awareness and use of resources among Greater West Dayton entrepreneurs; reactivating the advisory council to ensure community voices shape the incubator’s direction; and overseeing the launch of its permanent space.

“I’m honored to lead the Greater West Dayton Incubator and to work alongside passionate entrepreneurs and community members,” Darden said. “Together, we’ll build a more inclusive and prosperous future for West Dayton.”

