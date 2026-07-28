New court details emerge in Montgomery County Jail assault investigation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Court documents reveal more details about an assault that left a corrections officer hospitalized.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Mark Coats was indicted on charges including assault, kidnapping, attempted rape, and gross sexual imposition.

Coats, an inmate at the Montgomery County Jail, is accused of sexually assaulting a female corrections officer on June 30.

The assault happened in the common area of one of the jail’s housing units, according to Jail Commander Maj. Brad Daugherty.

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Coats walked up to the corrections officer and picked her up before pinning her to the ground, according to court documents.

While on top of the officer, he allegedly groped her and attempted to get into her pants.

Another corrections officer responded to try and stop the attack.

The female corrections officer sustained scratches and red marks on her chest and neck area, as well as a cut to her elbow and a bruise around her left eye, court documents allege.

During an interview, Coats allegedly said he would have sex with her if the other corrections officer had not been there.

The corrections officer remains on critical incident leave and is expected to return to work in the near future, according to Daugherty.

We will continue to follow this story.

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