New contraflow lane causing issues for drivers on first day open

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers started using a new contraflow on southbound Interstate 75 early Tuesday morning and there have already been two crashes on that stretch of the highway.

News Center 7′s John Bedell spoke to the Ohio Department of Transportation about the new traffic pattern. What they said about the concerns drivers have expressed tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The lane opened to traffic just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday in Northern Montgomery County, making it the second active contraflow lane in the county.

>> 1-year-old Ohio boy dies from fentanyl overdose; police investigating

Drivers like Shaun Wilson have opinions on driving through the single contraflow lane through both construction zones on I-75 in the county.

“It’s annoying,” Wilson said.

©2024 Cox Media Group