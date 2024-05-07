1-year-old Ohio boy dies from fentanyl overdose; police investigating

COLUMBUS — A 1-year-old boy is dead after overdosing on fentanyl earlier this year.

Dymar Byrd was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital on Feb. 27 where he died, our news partners at WBNS reported. The Franklin County Coroner’s Office said his cause of death was acute toxic effects of fentanyl and ruled his death a homicide.

No charges have been filed yet in the case, but the Columbus Division of Police is investigating his death.

The coroner’s office in Franklin County has investigated several baby deaths because of drug overdoses in the last two years.

“I’ve had at least two cases myself where there have been fatalities in infants and toddlers related to fentanyl,” Dr. Mike Caplan, a forensic pathologist and deputy coroner for the coroner’s office, told WBNS.

Caplan said it’s his office’s responsibility to get awareness out to prevent these types of deaths.

“Usually between 8 to 12 months, that’s the time where their mobility is increasing. They Learn to put stuff in their mouth. They have no fear. They are very exploratory. That’s the peak age,” Caplan said.

