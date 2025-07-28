New contractor hired for cleanup of former market site; neighbors still frustrated by slow progress

DAYTON — A new contractor has been put in charge of the clean-up of a large fire pile where a meat market once stood.

News Center 7 has been following the clean-up efforts at the site of the former Cornell Meat King Supermarket since it was destroyed in a fire last October.

Just last week, our team was out at the site where debris piles were all over the property. That remained the case on Monday.

“It’s probably frustrating for the citizens, all the residents that live around that area,” James McDaniel, Dayton Housing Inspection Division Manager, said.

