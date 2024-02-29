New breakfast, brunch spot to open in the Miami Valley

FAIRBORN — A new breakfast and brunch spot is coming to Fairborn.

Honey Toast Breakfast & Brunch, located at 130 N Broad Street, is having a soft opening on Sunday, March 3.

>> Crumbl Cookies to open new location in the Miami Valley

The restaurant will offer breakfast favorites such as pancakes, omelettes, breakfast sandwiches, and more.

For updates from the restaurant, you can visit its Facebook page here.

Hello everyone! Sorry for the delay, but we have our menu! Honey Toast will be the breakfast spot to get your favorite... Posted by Honey Toast on Wednesday, February 28, 2024





©2024 Cox Media Group