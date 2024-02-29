Crumbl Cookies to open new location in the Miami Valley

TROY — Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location in the Miami Valley.

The popular bakery will be opening a location at 1801 West Main Street in Troy, a spokesperson for the chain confirmed with News Center 7.

The store is currently set to open later this Spring to early Summer.

The opening date is subject to change depending on construction times and supply chain, the spokesperson said.

For now, you can visit Crumble Cookies at its other locations in Huber Heights, Beavercreek, and Washington Township.

To find a location closest to you, you can visit their website.

