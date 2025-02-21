Neurosurgeon’s medical license suspended after deaths of 2 patients

COLUMBUS — A neurosurgeon at an Ohio hospital had his license suspended after the death of two of his patients and surgeries that were called “excessive” or “unjustified.”

Dr. Jeffrey Hatef with Mount Carmel Hospital is accused of inappropriately treating three patients last year, CBS affiliate WBNS said.

The board said two of the patients died after their procedures.

The board listed three different instances where Hatef allegedly inappropriately treated and/or failed to appropriately treat or failed to appropriately document the treatment of patients.

The incidents took place between July 9 and Oct. 7, 2024.

Hatef was placed on administrative leave while the board considers permanently revoking or suspending his license.

The board is also considering whether to reprimand him or place him on probation for the incidents.

WBNS reached out to Mount Carmel Health System for a comment and received the following response:

“We are aware that the state medical board has suspended Dr. Hatef’s medical license. We fully support the state medical board’s investigative process and will cooperate with that process. We automatically suspended Dr. Hatef’s clinical privileges at all Mount Carmel facilities and placed him on administrative leave.”

