Community still patching up from last month’s storms as they brace for more severe weather

BRADFORD — Many are still recovering from tornadoes that ripped through their county, as a chance for more severe weather looms on the horizon.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, at David Fike’s farm in Bradford, a storm lifted and moved a barn two inches.

He still has plenty of patchwork on his property.

He just got a hole fixed in his barn, but his roof still does not have shingles.

He’s trying to not think about what will happen with this next storm.

“If it does (storm), I don’t know what we’ll do,” Fike said.

But he will be paying attention, just in case.

“I get on the weather bug and watch radar,” he said.

Fike showed where he, his dog, and his mother waited out the last tornado.

With the Miami Valley facing a moderate risk for severe weather Tuesday, Fike said he will likely not wait as long as he did last time to get underground.

“If it gets really bad, yeah, I’m going to watch radar a lot closer because you never think tornadoes in this area, but I’m definitely going to watch it a lot closer this time,” he said.

Fike said he knows his county is preparing for this storm.





