Neighbors save mother, son from house fire in Ohio

CLEVELAND — Neighbors pulled a mother and son out of a house fire in Ohio on Monday.

Cleveland firefighters responded to a house fire around 5 p.m. and a woman was home with her 22-year-old son, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

“I turned around and looked through my house and it was full of smoke. I was in shock. I didn’t know what to do,” said Amanda Goddard. “I heard somebody yell that there was smoke and there was fire, and I looked out the window and everybody started telling me to get out of the house.”

She said her neighbors kicked down the door to get her 22-year-old son out of the house and caught her as she jumped from the porch, WOIO said.

“My neighbors kicked down the door and got my son out and then the neighbors helped me get off of my porch,” said Goddard. “I kind of jumped and they caught me.”

Goddard told WOIO one of her dogs survived, but believed her other dog did not make it.

Medics transported a firefighter to the hospital with minor burns.

The home suffered around $100,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

