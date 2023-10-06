Neighbors can drop off yard waste, old tires this weekend in Montgomery County

ENGLEWOOD — People can drop off yard and old tires this weekend in Montgomery County.

>>Old household appliances can be recycled this week in Montgomery County

The City of Englewood is hosting “Free Yard Waste and Used Tire Drop-off Day” tomorrow, the city wrote on social media.

It will take place at the 300 block of East Wenger Road.

Any woody, organic material can be dropped off. This includes brush, leaves, sticks, grass, etc.

Any car, truck, or service vehicle tire will be accepted, on or off the rim, but no heavy equipment or big loader tires will be accepted, the city said.

Proof of Englewood residency will be required.





©2023 Cox Media Group