Old household appliances can be recycled this week in Montgomery County

MORAINE — There is a chance to dispose of any old household appliances this weekend in Montgomery County.

People living in Montgomery County can drop off refrigerators, air conditioners, stoves, and more at the Moraine recycling facility, the county wrote on social media.

Free appliance recycling is taking place today from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. and tomorrow starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the 1000 block of Encrete Lane.

It is part of the county’s biannual Appliance Amnesty program where people with proof of residency can dispose of those items at no charge.

It is the last weekend for free appliance disposal before the new year.





