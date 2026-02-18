Nearly 900 drivers cited during 6-state trooper project

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and members of the six-State Trooper Project conducted a coordinated enforcement initiative on I-75 earlier this month to focus on traffic safety.
The three-day project, which ran from Feb. 13 through Feb. 15, targeted speed, safety belt, and OVI violations.
In total, law enforcement officers across the participating states cited 816 drivers for speed-related violations, 83 for safety belt infractions, and charged 16 people with OVI, according to a media release.
In Ohio, troopers cited 590 drivers for speed-related violations and 43 for safety belt infractions, while 16 drivers were charged with OVI.
