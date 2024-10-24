Nearly 2 in 5 cardholders have maxed out credit cards or come close, report shows

BEAVERCREEK — Credit card debt is at an all-time high as people work to cover the costs of everything from day-to-day expenses to splurges.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz spoke to an analyst who said nearly 2 in 5 credit card users have maxed out cards. He’ll break down the best option to get rid of credit card debt tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

With the holidays around the corner and sale after sale already starting, chances are some people in the Miami Valley are taking a close look at their credit cards and the debt they may already be in.

“My biggest feat is that if they tap their credits dry, that they might not really be able to afford their essentials,” Sarah Foster, a Bankrate analyst, said.

Foster said credit card debt is hard to come out of.

