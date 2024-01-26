Near 900 people without power in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Nearly 900 people are without power in Preble County Friday morning.

AES Ohio is reporting on its website that 898 AES Ohio customers in Preble have no power to start the day.

The area is concentrated East of U.S. 127 between Castine and West Manchester.

News Center 7 has reached out to AES Ohio to determine the cause of the outage and when power will be restored.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.

