National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday; Where you can drop off

Departments from across the region will be accepting unused prescription drugs as part of the annual Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day this weekend.

The annual takeback day is Saturday with departments having collection events throughout the day.

The collection events aim to reduce the risk for accidental drug overdoses from unused prescriptions or prescription drugs that are improperly disposed. The drug overdose epidemic in the U.S. continues to impact public health, public safety, and national security, according to the DEA.

“DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day reflects DEA’s commitment to Americans’ safety and health, encouraging the public to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a measure of preventing medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting,” a spokesperson for DEA said on their website.

DEA hosts takebacks every April and October. Last April, there were 4,869 collection sites nationwide. Over 670,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected, which is the equivalent weight of about 56 elephants.

Since its inception, DEA National Prescription Drug Takeback Day has removed 19.2 million pounds of medication, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition. That’s equivalent to the weight of about 1,600 elephants.

See the list below to find the closest drop-off location to your community. All locations listed cannot accept liquids, needles, syringes, sharp objects, powders, illegal drugs, EpiPens, or inhalers.

Beavercreek

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Beavercreek Police Department, 1388 Research Park Drive

Additional info: In addition to drug disposal, they will also be collecting worn or damaged American flags for proper retirement. Residents can drop off prescription drugs or flags anytime using the secure collection bins in their lobby.

Brookville

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: City of Brookville Council Chambers, 301 Sycamore Street

Butler Twp.

10 a.m. to noon at Sam’s Club, 6955 Miller Lane, Dayton

12:15 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Butler Township Police Department, 3510 Sudachi Drive, Dayton

Centerville

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Kroger, 1095 South Main Street

Englewood

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Englewood Government Center, 333 West National Road

Fairborn

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Fairborn Police Department, 70 West Hebble Avenue

Franklin

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Walmart, 1275 East 2nd Street

Additional info: Visitors can meet the Chief of Police and their partners from the Talbert House.

Harrison Twp.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Harrison Township Substation, 5945 North Dixie Drive

Huber Heights

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Target Parking Lot, 5700 Executive Boulevard

12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Huber Heights Police Station Front Parking Lot, 6121 Taylorsville Road

Kettering

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Kettering Police Department, 3600 Shroyer Road

Miami Twp.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Miami Township Police Department, 2660 Lyons Road

Moraine

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main Street

New Carlisle

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Tecumseh High School, 1000 West National Road

Richmond (IN)

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Richmond Police Department, 50 North 5th Street, Richmond, Indiana

Springboro

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Springboro Police Department, 320 West Central Avenue

Springfield

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Parking lot of East District Office, 3130 East Main Street

Troy

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Miami County Sanitary Engineer’s Office (Transfer Station), 2200 North County Road, Troy

Vandalia

When: 24 hours

Where: Vandalia Police Department, 245 James Bohanan Drive

Xenia

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 120 East Main Street

