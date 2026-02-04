National Museum of the U.S. Air Force reopens as partial government shutdown ends

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will reopen after a temporary closure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A spokesperson with the museum announced that it will reopen to the public on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the closure was due to the partial federal government shutdown.

TRENDING STORIES:

President Donald Trump signed a roughly $1.2 trillion government funding bill on Tuesday to end the partial shutdown.

>>RELATED: Trump signs bill to end partial government shutdown, setting stage for next fight

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will now resume its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

All galleries, exhibits, and guest amenities will reopen to the public, the spokesperson said.

Visitors are encouraged to check the Museum’s website for the latest information and upcoming events.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group