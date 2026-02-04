National Museum of the U.S. Air Force reopens as partial government shutdown ends

DAYTON — The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will reopen after a temporary closure.
A spokesperson with the museum announced that it will reopen to the public on Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.
As previously reported by News Center 7, the closure was due to the partial federal government shutdown.
President Donald Trump signed a roughly $1.2 trillion government funding bill on Tuesday to end the partial shutdown.
The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will now resume its regular hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
All galleries, exhibits, and guest amenities will reopen to the public, the spokesperson said.
Visitors are encouraged to check the Museum’s website for the latest information and upcoming events.
